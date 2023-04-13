Sheriff Roy Torgerson reports the following ongoing activities for the year and narrative excerpts from the week ending April 8.

4/2 Emily Tupper, La Farge, was traveling westbound on State Hwy. 82, town of Union, when she struck a deer. Tupper had no apparent injuries. The vehicle received functional damage and was not towed.

4/3 Elijah Koperski, La Crosse, was driving westbound on County Road K, town of Bergen, when he struck a rock in the road. The rock hit the oil pan, disabling the vehicle. Koperski did not report any injuries. The vehicle was towed due to disabling damage.

4/3 Augie-Joe Stanley, Soldiers Grove, was traveling eastbound on U.S. Hwy. 14, city of Viroqua. Stanley began braking for two vehicles making a right turn onto County Road J when his vehicle was rear-ended by a vehicle driven by Adam Runice, Viroqua. Runice and his two passengers did not report any injuries. Stanley reported a possible injury. Runice’s vehicle was towed due to disabling damage. Stanley’s vehicle was not towed.

4/4 Ezra Glick, Viroqua, was operating a horse and buggy westbound on County Road NN, town of Viroqua. Glick did not look before turning left into a private driveway, and he turned in front of Kameron Delap, Viroqua, who was attempting to pass the buggy. Neither Glick nor Delap reported injuries. The Delap vehicle received functional damage and was not towed. Glick’s buggy did not receive any damage.

