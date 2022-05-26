Vernon County sheriff’s report

Sheriff John Spears reports the following ongoing activities for the year and narrative excerpts from the week ending May 23.

5/18 Connie Kuster, Genoa, was traveling southbound on County Road K, town of Genoa, when she struck a deer. Kuster’s vehicle received functional damage. She did not report any injuries.

5/20 Hillsboro Police Officer Christopher Kucinsky was traveling eastbound on State Highway 33, town of Hillsboro, when he struck a deer with his squad car. The squad car received functional damage and was not towed. Officer Kucinsky denied injuries.

5/21 A vehicle owned by Jerry Ballard, La Farge, was legally parked in the Morning Star Produce parking lot in the town of Union when it was struck by a vehicle. The striking vehicle did not report the accident and left the scene. No one was in the Ballard vehicle at the time of the accident, and the vehicle sustained minor damage.

5/22 Lucas Nordin, La Farge, was traveling southbound on State Hwy. 131, town of Whitestown, when he struck a guardrail. Nordin left the scene of the accident before law enforcement arrived. Nordin’s vehicle received disabling damage and was towed from the scene. He reported hitting his head in the accident.

5/22 Paul Amann, Coon Valley, was turning left onto Rock Street from Swain Street, village of Chaseburg, when he struck a legally parked, unoccupied vehicle owned by Harry Davidson, Chaseburg, causing disabling damage to the Davidson vehicle. Amann left the scene of the accident and stopped at the Chaseburg Village Hall after having a mechanical issue with his vehicle. Amann backed into a wooden fence at the village hall causing functional damage to the vehicle. The vehicle was towed. Amann denied any injuries.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0