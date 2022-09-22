Vernon County sheriff’s report

Sheriff John Spears reports the following ongoing activities for the year and narrative excerpts from the week ending Sept. 19.

9/12 Holden Kyser, Westby, was traveling eastbound on Irish Ridge Road in the town of Jefferson, pulling a utility trailer, when he struck a mailbox. Kyser did not report any injuries. The truck and trailer both received functional damage.

This week there were a total of 11 calls for livestock on the highway:

9/13 A pony and horse were reported in the road on County Road V, in the town of Forest. A deputy responded to the area, and was unable to locate the horses.

9/16 Seven horses were reported in the road on Neprud Road, in the town of Christiana. The owner was notified to retrieve the horses.

9/18 A brown, friendly donkey, was reported loose on County Road Y, in the town of Viroqua. The donkey was corralled back to the Circle V arena.