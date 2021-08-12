Vernon County sheriff’s report

Sheriff Spears would like to emphasize how important it is to be able to decipher scams. In any interaction, please be sure to verify that the individual on the phone, in the mail, or by any means of communication, is who they claim to be. Never give out identification information like a social security number, date of birth, or credit card numbers/bank account information. If the individual says you cannot tell anyone about the interaction, threatens you, or requests immediate payment of any kind (especially wiring money or pre-paid debit cards), you are mostly likely the victim of a scam. The best defense against imposter scams is to not respond!