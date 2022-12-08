Vernon County sheriff’s report

Sheriff John Spears reports the following ongoing activities for the year and narrative excerpts from the week ending Dec. 5.
11/28 Karen Crume, Viroqua, was traveling on Seasbranch Road, town of Viroqua, when she struck a deer. Her vehicle received minor damage. Crume did not report any injuries.
11/28 Merlin Steinmetz, Westby, was driving northbound on County Road P, town of Christiana, when he struck a deer. Steinmetz did not report any injuries. His vehicle was towed due to disabling damage.
11/29 John Williams, Stoddard, was traveling southbound on County Road O, town of Bergen. He was approaching a curve in the roadway and was unable to stop due to icy and snow-covered roads. Williams’ vehicle continued forward, entered the ditch, and came to rest. Williams did not report any injuries. His vehicle received functional damage and was not towed.
12/2 Gerald Geurtsen, Soldiers Grove, was traveling southbound on US Highway 61, town of Kickapoo, when he struck a deer. Geurtsen’s vehicle received minor damage. He did not report any injuries.
12/3 Connie Myler, Gays Mills, was driving eastbound on US Highway 14, town of Kickapoo, when she struck a deer. Myler did not report any injuries. Her vehicle received functional damage and was not towed.