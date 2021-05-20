Vernon County sheriff’s report

Sheriff John Spears reports the following ongoing activities for the year and narrative excerpts from the week ending May 17.
With warm weather underway and schools getting out for the summer, our roads will become busier with bicyclists, and pedestrians. Sheriff Spears urges everyone to be aware and alert for bicyclists as they can be less visible than other motor vehicles. Keep an eye out for pedestrians, and yield to them in crosswalks. Young children may be on or near roadways on their bikes or other recreational equipment and may not be paying full attention to traffic. Help keep our little ones safe by being extra vigilant and watching for them.
***
Public or private? How do I know if I’m trespassing?
Stream access laws for fishing – Per the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, navigability determines whether a waterway is public or private. Navigable streams are public waterways. Because they are public, you may use them for fishing provided public access is available or you have permission from the land owner. As long as you keep your feet wet, you may walk along the bed of the stream and fish in any navigable stream. Remember to purchase your fishing license. View the Wisconsin DNR website for more helpful tips!
***
Until further notice, in compliance with CDC limitations, to reduce the spread of coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19), Sheriff John Spears is limiting nonessential/nonemergent services including all meetings scheduled at the sheriff’s office, license plate registrations, jail visitation, etc. In order to report an incident, or questions/inquiries in general, please call the Vernon County Dispatch Center at 608-637-2123 or email: vcso@vernoncounty.org. Civil Process/Record Request inquiries can be forwarded to 608-638-5710 or email: vcsorecords@vernoncounty.org.
As directed by Sheriff Spears, if you are experiencing symptoms of the coronavirus or flu-like symptoms, please identify this to the dispatcher before a deputy makes contact at your residence.
Precautions are being taken in this facility to maintain the health and wellness of staff, inmates and visitors. Thank you for your understanding.
***
*Sheriff Spears is reminding citizens to practice good health practices and follow the guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control. To help protect our community, your family and co-workers, please remember to wash your hands frequently for a minimum of 20 seconds, limit the amount of times you touch your face with your hands, cover your mouth when you have a cough, and if you are sick, stay home, or seek medical attention. Clean and sanitize your home, work areas, and frequently contacted areas. For more information, please contact the Vernon County Health Department or your medical provider, and do your part to keep our community healthy to reduce or limit the impact of COVID-19/coronavirus. Stay safe and healthy!