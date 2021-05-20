Vernon County sheriff’s report

Sheriff John Spears reports the following ongoing activities for the year and narrative excerpts from the week ending May 17.

With warm weather underway and schools getting out for the summer, our roads will become busier with bicyclists, and pedestrians. Sheriff Spears urges everyone to be aware and alert for bicyclists as they can be less visible than other motor vehicles. Keep an eye out for pedestrians, and yield to them in crosswalks. Young children may be on or near roadways on their bikes or other recreational equipment and may not be paying full attention to traffic. Help keep our little ones safe by being extra vigilant and watching for them.

***

Public or private? How do I know if I’m trespassing?

Stream access laws for fishing – Per the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, navigability determines whether a waterway is public or private. Navigable streams are public waterways. Because they are public, you may use them for fishing provided public access is available or you have permission from the land owner. As long as you keep your feet wet, you may walk along the bed of the stream and fish in any navigable stream. Remember to purchase your fishing license. View the Wisconsin DNR website for more helpful tips!

***