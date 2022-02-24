Vernon County sheriff’s report

The new fallen snow and ice makes for some great ice fishing! Remember to stay safe on the ice. Be sure to check ice conditions for your safety. Ice Safety Tip: “Thick and blue, tried and true. Thin and crispy, way too risky!” Make sure the ice is at least 4 inches thick. Check the depth in more than one spot. Be sure to carry your fishing license with you. Review the Wisconsin DNR website for more safety tips along with law and regulations.