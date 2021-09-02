 Skip to main content
Vernon County Sheriff's Report
Sheriff John Spears reports the following ongoing activities for the year and narrative excerpts from the week ending Aug. 30.

8/23 Mason Makal, Hillsboro, was traveling eastbound on State Hwy. 33, in the town of Hillsboro, when he struck a deer with his motorcycle. Makal declined an ambulance, and was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle for minor injuries. The motorcycle was towed due to disabling damage.

8/29 Stephanie Lied, La Farge, was traveling eastbound on State Hwy. 56, in the town of Viroqua, when the vehicle left the roadway, and entered the southbound ditch. Lied did not have any apparent injuries. The vehicle received functional damage.

