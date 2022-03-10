Vernon County sheriff’s report

With spring fever underway, and the snow starting to melt, please practice safe burning. Before burning, obtain the proper burn permits, and report your burn to the Vernon County Dispatch Center. Comply with local ordinances and state law. Make certain only legal materials are being burned (Brush, leaves, pine needles, grass, etc.). Remember illegal materials that are not allowed for burning are: Garbage, plastics, foam, structures, furniture, wire, metal, electronics, etc. Keep an eye on the weather and avoid burning under windy conditions. Never leave your fire unattended. Check out the Wisconsin DNR website (dnr.wi.gov) for burning restrictions, and other safe burning tips!