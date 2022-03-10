Vernon County sheriff’s report

Sheriff John Spears reports the following ongoing activities for the year and narrative excerpts from the week ending March 7.
2/28 Janet Stanek, Kendall, was traveling eastbound on County Road F, town of Hillsboro, when she struck a deer with her vehicle. Stanek did not report any injuries. The vehicle received functional damage.
With spring fever underway, and the snow starting to melt, please practice safe burning. Before burning, obtain the proper burn permits, and report your burn to the Vernon County Dispatch Center. Comply with local ordinances and state law. Make certain only legal materials are being burned (Brush, leaves, pine needles, grass, etc.). Remember illegal materials that are not allowed for burning are: Garbage, plastics, foam, structures, furniture, wire, metal, electronics, etc. Keep an eye on the weather and avoid burning under windy conditions. Never leave your fire unattended. Check out the Wisconsin DNR website (dnr.wi.gov) for burning restrictions, and other safe burning tips!
This week there were 39 controlled burns and 1 grass/brush fire
**Don’t forget to spring ahead with daylights saving this weekend! **