Vernon County sheriff’s report

10/1 Matthew Davison, Hillsboro, was traveling southbound on State Hwy. 131, town of Whitestown, when he lost control of the vehicle, struck a guardrail, and continued into an embankment before coming to a rest. Davison did not report any injuries. The vehicle was towed due to disabling damage.

Fall harvest season is underway throughout the state, and will continue for the next couple of months. Sheriff Spears would like to remind motorists to share the roadways with farmers and be extra cautious and patient with farm machinery on public roads. Please remain a safe distance behind farm machinery. As a reminder, you cannot pass an Implement of Husbandry (IoH) in a no-passing zone. An IoH is classified as large farm machinery such as Category A & B tractors, combines, forage harvesters, farm wagons, manure trailers, grain carts, etc. IoH operators are reminded to avoid impeding normal movement of traffic. Please refer to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation for more information and Wisconsin Statutes 340 & 347.