Vernon County sheriff’s report

Sheriff John Spears reports the following ongoing activities for the year and narrative excerpts from the week ending June 6.

5/31 A pony was reported in the middle of the road on County Road B, town of Jefferson. The owner was notified. 4 cows were scattered along State Highway 33, town of Forest. There were a total of 7 calls this week for livestock on the highway.

6/2 Michael Davidson, Genoa, was traveling eastbound on State Highway 56, town of Harmony, when his vehicle collided with a deer in the roadway. No injuries were reported. The vehicle received functional damage.

Sheriff Spears would like to remind all fishermen and fisherwomen to be mindful of trespassing when gaining access to streams/waterways. Please respect landowners' properties and boundaries. There were a total of 3 trespassing complaints this week.

