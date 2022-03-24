Vernon County sheriff’s report

Sheriff John Spears reports the following ongoing activities for the year and narrative excerpts from the week ending March 21.

3/14 Donald Thew, Hillsboro, was traveling westbound on County Road WW, town of Hillsboro, when he drove upon a beef cow in the roadway. Thew was unable to avoid the collision, and struck the beef cow. The cow was owned by Elmer Beecher. The cow died as a result of the injuries. Thew did not report any injuries. The vehicle received disabling damage.

3/16 Jeremy Jeffson, Viroqua, was traveling eastbound on State Hwy. 56, town of Viroqua, and lost control while negotiating a curve. The vehicle left the roadway, came back onto the roadway, when Jeffson overcorrected, crossed the centerline, and went into the north-side ditch. The vehicle overturned, and came to a rest. Jeffson did not report any injuries. The vehicle was towed due to disabling damage.

3/16 Aaron Fargen, Westby, was traveling northbound on County Road B, town of Coon, when he lost control of his vehicle while traveling downhill. Fargen hit a sign, and continued onto U.S. Hwy. 14, crossed both lanes of traffic, and struck a guardrail. Fargen did not report any injuries at the time of the crash. The vehicle was towed due to disabling damage.

3/17 Kayla Fortney, Gays Mills, was backing up in the Erlandson Building parking lot, and hit an unoccupied, legally parked vehicle, owned by Cheryl Pinkham, Ferryville. No injuries were reported. Both vehicles received minor damage.

3/18 Gary Hansen, New Lisbon, was backing up from a parked position at the Grower’s Produce Auction, town of Clinton, and struck a vehicle moving behind him. The vehicle was operated by Joseph Formanek, Onalaska. No injuries were reported. Both vehicles received functional damage.

