Vernon County sheriff’s report

Sheriff John Spears reports the following ongoing activities for the year and narrative excerpts from the week ending May 2.

4/27 Taylor Sprain, Holmen, was traveling southbound on Kuehn Road, town of Genoa, when she swerved to miss a deer, went into the ditch, and struck a tree. Sprain did not report any injuries at the time of the crash. The vehicle was towed due to disabling damage.

4/30 Chasity Ezelle, Coon Valley, was traveling eastbound on U.S. Hwy. 14, town of Coon, when she hit a deer with her vehicle. No injuries were reported. The vehicle was towed from the scene due to disabling damage.

