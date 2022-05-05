 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Vernon County sheriff’s report

Vernon County Sheriff's Report

  • 0

Sheriff John Spears reports the following ongoing activities for the year and narrative excerpts from the week ending May 2.

4/27 Taylor Sprain, Holmen, was traveling southbound on Kuehn Road, town of Genoa, when she swerved to miss a deer, went into the ditch, and struck a tree. Sprain did not report any injuries at the time of the crash. The vehicle was towed due to disabling damage.

4/30 Chasity Ezelle, Coon Valley, was traveling eastbound on U.S. Hwy. 14, town of Coon, when she hit a deer with her vehicle. No injuries were reported. The vehicle was towed from the scene due to disabling damage.

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News