Vernon County sheriff’s report

Sheriff John Spears reports the following activities for the week ending July 5.

6/28 Brian Siggers Jr., La Crosse, was traveling northbound on Sand Hill Road, town of Whitestown. Siggers crossed the centerline, and traveled into the wrong lane of travel. Siggers struck an Amish buggy that was traveling in the southbound lane. The Amish buggy was operated by Daniel Yoder, Cashton. Siggers and his passenger, Josef Koepp, Sun Prairie, did not report any injuries. The vehicle was towed due to disabling damage. Yoder sustained minor injuries. The Amish buggy lost its wheel and received disabling damage.

Livestock on highway:

6/28 Four horses were reported in the roadway on U.S. Hwy.14, town of Viroqua. The owner was notified, and the horses were let back into the pasture.

6/28 Another horse was reported loose on County Road N, town of Sterling. As a deputy responded, the horse jumped back into the pasture.

6/29 A draft horse was reported wandering on County Road P/County Road V, town of Forest.