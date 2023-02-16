Vernon County Sheriff's Report

Sheriff Roy Torgerson reports the following ongoing activities for the year and narrative excerpts from the week ending Feb. 11.

2/5 Douglas Schuchart, Viola, was traveling eastbound on State Highway 82, town of Webster, when he struck a deer. The vehicle was towed due a disabling damage. Schuchart did not report any injuries.

2/5 Patricia Burckhardt, Viroqua, was driving eastbound on State Highway 56, town of Jefferson, when she struck a deer. Burckhardt did not report any injuries. The vehicle received minor damage and was not towed.

2/7 Heather Teasdale-Stowell, Hillsboro, was traveling eastbound on State Highway 33, town of Whitestown, when she struck large rocks that were in the roadway from a rockslide. The vehicle was towed due to disabling damage. Teasdale-Stowell did not report any injuries.

2/9 Brittaney Westley, Madison, was driving westbound on County Road Y, town of Viroqua, when she left the roadway and went down an embankment. The vehicle struck several saplings before coming to rest at a tree. Westley did not report any injuries. The vehicle was towed due to disabling damage.

2/11 Richard Ermilio, Richland Center, was traveling northbound on State Highway 80, town of Greenwood, when he struck a deer. Ermilio did not report any injuries. The vehicle was towed due to disabling damage.

Sheriff statistics This past week YTD