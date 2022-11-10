Vernon County sheriff’s report

Sheriff John Spears reports the following ongoing activities for the year and narrative excerpts from the week ending Nov. 7.

11/2 Katelynn Kunert, De Soto, was pulling out of the De Soto High School parking lot, in the village of De Soto. Kunert did not see an oncoming vehicle in the eastbound lane, and collided with the vehicle operated by Eloda Bohland, also from De Soto. No injuries were reported. Both vehicles were towed due to disabling damage.

11/3 Dalyn Wiebe, Viroqua, was traveling eastbound on Three Chimney Road, in the town of Viroqua. Wiebe was traveling too fast for conditions and was unable to negotiate the curve in the roadway. The vehicle left the road, traveled down a slight embankment, and came to rest in a field. No injuries were sustained. The vehicle received disabling damage and was removed by Wiebe.

11/5 John McKinney, La Crosse, was traveling eastbound on County Road B, town of Coon, when he stated he swerved to miss a deer. McKinney ran off the right side of the road and struck a mailbox and electrical junction box. McKinney did not report any injuries. The vehicle received functional damage.

11/6 Patrick Adler, Richland Center, was traveling eastbound on U.S. Hwy. 14, town of Kickapoo, when he stated he swerved to miss a deer. Adler lost control of the vehicle, left the roadway, and hit a road sign. Adler did not receive any injuries. The vehicle was towed due to disabling damage.

Car v. deer: Frederick Hendrickson, Westby, on U.S. Hwy. 14, town of Hamburg; Lauren Campbell, Viola, on US Highway 14, town of Franklin; Jenny Egge, Boscobel, on US Highway 14, town of Viroqua.