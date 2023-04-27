Sheriff Roy Torgerson reports the following ongoing activities for the year and narrative excerpts from the week ending April 22.

4/16 Chad Sandmire, Viola, was traveling eastbound on State Hwy. 56, town of Liberty, when he got too far to the right on the slush-covered shoulder causing his vehicle to leave the roadway. The vehicle went into the ditch striking rocks, which damaged the vehicle. Neither Sandmire nor his passenger reported any injuries. The vehicle was towed due to disabling damage.

4/16-4/17 The sheriff’s office received 12 calls regarding trees on the roadways throughout the county due to the storm.

4/17 The sheriff’s office received a call of a tree down on a power line on Bakkom Road, town of Viroqua, and the tree was on fire. The Viroqua Fire Department responded as well as the energy company. All units cleared in approximately three hours.

4/18 A deputy responded to a truancy call at Stoddard Elementary School.

4/19 Thomas Weston, Viroqua, struck a deer while driving eastbound on U.S. Hwy. 14, town of Kickapoo. Weston had no apparent injury. The vehicle received functional damage and was not towed.

4/19 An electric pole and tree were struck by lightning on State Hwy. 56, town of Jefferson. Dispatch notified Xcel Energy, who responded to the scene.

4/20 A vehicle was reportedly passing in no passing zones and traveling at a very high rate of speed on U.S. Hwy. 14, town of Kickapoo. The vehicle was located and stopped in the city of Westby.

4/20 Four dogs were running at large on U.S. Hwy. 14, town of Franklin. The owner of the dogs was notified.

4/22 The sheriff’s office received a call of a domestic altercation. Upon arrival, one person was arrested and taken to the Vernon County Detention Center.

4/22 Two Holstein cattle were reported on State Hwy. 82, town of Wheatland. The owner was notified, and the cattle were returned to the pasture.