Vernon County sheriff’s report

Sheriff John Spears reports the following ongoing activities for the year and narrative excerpts from the week ending Aug. 2.

7/26 Kevin Estevez, Boca Raton, was traveling westbound on County Hwy. Y, in the town of Viroqua when he missed the corner and crossed the centerline. Daniel Martin, Gays Mills, tried to swerve away. Estevez hit Martin, and Estevez left the roadway hitting a sharp corner road sign, coming to rest in the ditch. Martin was able to maintain control and pulled to the side of the road. No injuries were reported. Both vehicles were towed due to disabling damage.

7/31 Sydney Williams, Gays Mills, was traveling northbound on County Road B. Williams came to an intersection and while attempting a left hand turn at the intersection, Williams failed to yield for a vehicle going southbound on County Road B. Christine Moledn, La Crosse, struck Williams on the passenger side at the intersection of Knoll Road and County Hwy. B. Williams continued through the intersection before going in the ditch on the west side of Knoll Road. Moledn continued along County Road B before running into the ditch on the west side of County Road B. No injuries were reported. Both vehicles were towed due to disabling damage.

Car/deer crashes: Jason Maly, Muscoda, on State Hwy. 14, town of Coon; Joannie Brown, Hillsboro, on State Hwy. 82, town of Webster Lawrence Wormer, Readstown, on State Hwy.14, town of Kickapoo; Rebecca Rohn, Hillsboro, on State Hwy. 33, town of Forest; Alexis Daffinson, Soldiers Grove, on State Hwy. 14, town of Viroqua; Landon Klinge, Westby, on Old Towne; Brock Olson, Viroqua, on County Road Y, town of Viroqua; Jerrod Getter, Viroqua, on Orchard Road, town of Viroqua.

