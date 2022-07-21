Vernon County sheriff’s report

Sheriff John Spears reports the following ongoing activities for the year and narrative excerpts from the week ending July 18.

7/9 A 16-year-old juvenile male, of Viroqua, was traveling eastbound on Monument Rock Road, in the town of Franklin, when he lost control of his vehicle around a curve in the roadway. He overcorrected, crossed the centerline, and ran off the left side of the road. The vehicle traveled down an embankment and overturned. He attempted to remove the vehicle that evening, but was unsuccessful, and returned the next morning and removed the vehicle. The accident was not reported to law enforcement. The incident remains under investigation.

7/11 Otto Voz, Viroqua, was traveling northbound on County Road S, in the town of Liberty, when he struck a deer with his vehicle. Voz did not report any injuries. The vehicle was towed due to disabling damage.

7/12 Judith Crapser, Viroqua, was traveling eastbound on Tri State Road, in the town of Viroqua, when she struck a deer with her vehicle. Crapser did not receive any injuries. The vehicle received functional damage.

UPDATE:

7/10 Deputy Ryan Paulson (not Sgt. Jacob Johnson as previously reported) with the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office was on-duty traveling on Burr Salem Road, in the town of Forest, when a deer ran into the side of the squad car. Deputy Paulson did not report any injuries. The squad car received minor damage.