Sheriff Roy Torgerson reports the following ongoing activities for the year and narrative excerpts from the week ending June 17.

6/11 A landowner reported fishermen were trespassing on his property on Spring Coulee Road, town of Coon. A deputy spoke with the landowner and the fishermen. The fishermen were warned to remain in the water unless absolutely necessary to exit in order to get around an obstruction.

6/12 Staff from the De Soto High School reported someone stole plants from the school greenhouse over the weekend. There was video of the incident. The investigation is ongoing.

6/12 Two horses were reported out on County Road D, town of Clinton. Upon arrival, a deputy spoke with the owner, who had help on the way.

6/13 Robert Quick, Bagley, was driving eastbound on State Hwy. 82, town of Viroqua at the intersection with Ames Hill Road. Quick reportedly looked down, and when he looked up, he saw Ames Hill Road, causing him to think he needed to turn quickly to stay on State Hwy. 82. Quick left the roadway and struck a utility pole. Neither Quick nor his passenger reported any injuries. The vehicle was towed due to disabling damage.

6/14 A citizen reported a dog is always laying in the roadway in front of a residence on County Road SS, town of Liberty. A deputy responded to the scene and located the dog in the yard. They were unable to make contact with anyone at the residence.

6/14 Gerhardt Durst, Hillpoint, struck a deer while traveling eastbound on US Hwy. 14, town of Kickapoo. Durst had a suspected minor injury but refused medical transport. The vehicle was towed due to disabling damage.

6/14 An emu was reported running loose on Asbury Road, town of Viroqua. The owner was notified. The sheriff’s office received another report of it running loose on County Road S, town of Webster, on June 17, 2023.

6/15 Two cows were on County Road V, town of Forest. Dispatch was able to locate the owner, who reported they got all of the cattle back onto their property.

6/15 A very young, German shepherd puppy was found on King Road, town of Sterling. The owner was eventually located.

6/16 Abagail Diehl, Viroqua, was driving westbound on State Hwy. 82, town of Sterling, when she left the right side of the roadway on a left curve in the road. The vehicle entered the ditch, struck a mound of dirt, and came to rest on its wheels. Diehl did not report any injuries. The vehicle was towed due to disabling damage.

6/16 An employee at the Zzip Stop in Genoa found a bag of needles and possibly drugs in the bathroom. A deputy responded and took possession of the items, which included needles and naloxone.

6/17 Christian Ault, Forestville, was traveling eastbound on State Hwy. 33, town of Hillsboro, and struck a deer. Ault had no apparent injury. The vehicle was towed but not due to disabling damage.