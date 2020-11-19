Vernon County sheriff’s report

Sheriff John Spears reports the following ongoing activities for the year and narrative excerpts from the week ending Nov. 16.
11/10 Homer Clark, Westby, was traveling southbound on US Highway 14, town of Viroqua, approaching County Road SS, and almost missed the turn, as he was traveling too fast. Clark turned left in front of an oncoming vehicle, driven by Adam Hornby, Viroqua. Hornby tried to swerve to avoid the collision, and struck the rear of Clark’s vehicle. No injuries were reported. Clark’s vehicle received functional damage. Hornby’s vehicle was towed due to disabling damage.
11/12 Andrew Bales, Oak Park, Illinois, was traveling westbound on Helgeson Road, town of Jefferson, when he lost control on the snow-covered road while negotiating a corner. The vehicle slowly overturned, and came to a rest off the shoulder of the road. No injuries were received at the time of the crash. The vehicle was towed due to disabling damage.
Weekly car versus deer crashes:
11/9 Gerald Joseph, De Soto, on County Road K, town of Genoa;
11/13 David Eichmann, Stoddard, on US Highway 14, town of Hamburg.
***
Until further notice, in compliance with CDC limitations, to reduce the spread of coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19), Sheriff Spears is limiting nonessential/nonemergent services including all meetings scheduled at the sheriff’s office, license plate registrations, jail visitation, etc. In order to report an incident, or questions/inquiries in general, please call the Vernon County Dispatch Center at 608-637-2123 or email: vcso@vernoncounty.org. Civil Process/Record Request inquiries can be forwarded to 608-638-5710 or email: vcsorecords@vernoncounty.org.
As directed by Sheriff Spears, if you are experiencing symptoms of the coronavirus or flu-like symptoms, please identify this to the dispatcher before a deputy makes contact at your residence.
Precautions are being taken in this facility to maintain the health and wellness of staff, inmates and visitors. Thank you for your understanding.
***
*Sheriff Spears is reminding citizens to practice good health practices and follow the guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control.
To help protect our community, your family and co-workers, please remember to wash your hands frequently for a minimum of 20 seconds, limit the amount of times you touch your face with your hands, cover your mouth when you have a cough, and if you are sick, stay home, or seek medical attention. Clean and sanitize your home, work areas, and frequently contacted areas.
For more information, please contact the Vernon County Health Department or your medical provider, and do your part to keep our community healthy to reduce or limit the impact of COVID-19/coronavirus. Stay safe and healthy!
