Vernon County Sheriff's Report

Sheriff Roy Torgerson reports the following ongoing activities for the year and narrative excerpts from the week ending June 24.
6/18
- A tan horse was running back and forth on State Highway 80, town of Hillsboro. The owner was able to catch the horse and put it back in the pasture.
6/19
- Robert Evans, Viroqua, was traveling westbound on County Road Y, town of Harmony, when he swerved to miss a deer in the road. The vehicle went into the ditch, striking an electric pole and support post. Evans had no apparent injury. The vehicle received functional damage and was not towed.
6/20
- A deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the village of Viola. The operator of the vehicle was arrested for Operating While Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance, 2nd offense.
6/20
- A property owner on County Road B, town of Jefferson, notified the sheriff’s office of a suspicious person and vehicles on his property. As there was no identifying information on the person or vehicles, the deputy was unable to determine a suspect. The owner was encouraged to contact the sheriff’s office if anything further occurred.
6/22
- The sheriff’s office received a call from a landowner on Tainter Hollow Road, town of Franklin, reporting someone broke a lock to a gate, tore around the property on a UTV, and took a boat out on his pond. A deputy responded. Beer cans and some clothing were located in the boat.
6/23
- Two large round bales were on State Highway 82, town of Webster. A deputy and the La Farge Fire Department responded for traffic control until the bales were removed by a local resident.
6/24 A deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on State Highway 35, town of Bergen. The driver of the vehicle had a valid warrant. He was arrested and taken to the Vernon County Detention Center.