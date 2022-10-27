Vernon County sheriff’s report

Sheriff John Spears reports the following ongoing activities for the year and narrative excerpts from the week ending Oct. 24.

10/17 Caleb Bass, Viola, was traveling eastbound on State Hwy. 82 in the town of Stark, when he lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a curve in the roadway. The vehicle left the roadway and traveled into a cornfield. Bass refused medical treatment and denied any injuries. The vehicle was towed due to disabling damage.

10/21 Steven Roesler, Coon Valley, was traveling northbound on State Hwy. 162, in the town of Coon. Roesler was pulling an empty gravity box. The gravity box became uncoupled, left the roadway, and struck two highway signs. The gravity box was towed from the ditch and scene. No injuries were reported.

10/20 Susanne Schlicht, Chaseburg, hit a deer on County Road Y, town of Jefferson.

10/21 Henry Langdon, Wauzeka, hit a deer on State Hwy. 35, town of Bergen.

10/21 Savanna Doerring, Lansing, IA, hit a deer on State Hwy. 82, town of Franklin.

10/21 Kelly Jacobson, Viroqua, hit a deer on U.S. Hwy. 14, town of Coon.