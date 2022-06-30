Vernon County sheriff’s report

Sheriff John Spears reports the following ongoing activities for the year and narrative excerpts from the week ending June 27.

6/20 Evan Koch, De Soto, was traveling northbound on Glass Road in the Village of De Soto. Koch proceeded to turn left at the stop sign, onto State Highway 82, when he collided with an oncoming eastbound dump truck operated by Jeremy Ashby, Sparta. Koch and Ashby did not receive any injuries. The Koch vehicle received functional damage. The dump truck received very minor damage.

6/21 Evan Koch, De Soto, was traveling southbound on State Highway 35 in the town of Genoa. Koch became distracted while viewing his phone. Koch drove off the shoulder of the road, overcorrected, and traveled down an embankment. The vehicle stuck a tree before coming to a rest. Koch did not report any injuries. The vehicle was towed from the scene with disabling damage.

6/25 Chouader Yang, La Crosse, was traveling southbound on County Road D in the town of Webster. Yang reported he swerved to miss a deer. The vehicle traveled across the roadway when Yang overcorrected, and traveled off the road, into a rocky ditch. The vehicle struck a large culvert pipe. Yang obtained another ride and left the scene of the accident. The vehicle was towed due to disabling damage.

