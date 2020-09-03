Vernon County sheriff’s report

8/26 A resident reported two of his political signs located along State Highway 27, town of Franklin, were damaged overnight.
8/29 A caller reported at least three bison were out on County Road WW, town of Hillsboro.
8/30 Seven horses were reported out on Compton Road, town of Stark. The owner was notified.
***
Message from Sheriff John Spears: There have been questions in regards to the new Executive Order #82 issued by Gov. Evers. I hope this clarifies our response here at the Sheriff’s Office.
The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office supports individual actions that can be taken to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Those actions include, but are not limited to: social distancing, proper washing of hands, use of hand sanitizers, and the use of proper protective personal equipment (PPE), including masks. Additionally, we appreciate the efforts of business owners who have taken numerous steps to keep people healthy including, but not limited to: the use of safety barriers, social distance arrangements, as well as disinfecting procedures. We understand that some individuals may have medical conditions or disabilities that prevent them from utilizing masks.
In order to provide some clarification, please be advised that the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office will not be responding to complaints of individuals violating the Governor’s face covering mandate. Consistent with our understanding of the Executive Order #82, the goal is compliance and education, and is not meant to be punitive. However, the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office will continue to respond to reports or complaints from a business owner, manager or other premise owner who has already requested that an individual leave a premise for failing to comply with the face covering mandate as it relates to that specific premise. We anticipate that these circumstances will be rare, but enforcement is necessary under these circumstances because they are situations where a disturbance may be likely. In those situations, our focus is not on the face covering order itself, but rather the fact that the individual is not wanted in a particular place, that the individual has been asked to leave, and has not complied with the request of the person in control of that premise. This enforcement response is consistent with most, if not all of the other Sheriff’s Offices throughout Western Wisconsin and the state.
***
Until further notice, in compliance with CDC limitations, to reduce the spread of coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19), Sheriff John Spears is limiting nonessential/nonemergent services including all meetings scheduled at the sheriff’s office, license plate registrations, jail visitation, etc. In order to report an incident, or questions/inquiries in general, please call the Vernon County Dispatch Center at 608-637-2123 or email: vcso@vernoncounty.org. Civil Process/Record Request inquiries can be forwarded to 608-638-5710 or email: vcsorecords@vernoncounty.org.
As directed by Sheriff Spears, if you are experiencing symptoms of the coronavirus or flu-like symptoms, please identify this to the dispatcher before a deputy makes contact at your residence.
Precautions are being taken in this facility to maintain the health and wellness of staff, inmates and visitors. Thank you for your understanding.
*Sheriff Spears is reminding citizens to practice good health practices and follow the guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control.
To help protect our community, your family and co-workers, please remember to wash your hands frequently for a minimum of 20 seconds, limit the amount of times you touch your face with your hands, cover your mouth when you have a cough, and if you are sick, stay home, or seek medical attention. Clean and sanitize your home, work areas, and frequently contacted areas.
For more information, please contact the Vernon County Health Department or your medical provider, and do your part to keep our community healthy to reduce or limit the impact of COVID-19/coronavirus. Stay safe and healthy!
