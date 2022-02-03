 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Vernon County sheriff's report

Vernon County Sheriff's Report

Sheriff John Spears reports the following ongoing activities for the year and narrative excerpts from the week ending Jan. 31.

1/25 Theresa Wernecke, La Crosse, began backing out of a driveway on Swan Street, town of Genoa, and backed into an oncoming vehicle traveling eastbound on Swan Street. The second vehicle was occupied by Alice Obert, Genoa. Neither reported any injuries. Both vehicles received minor damage.

1/28 Christina Stussy, Cashton, was traveling west on E Smith Road, town of Viroqua. Stussy reported she fell asleep. The vehicle left the road, entered the ditch, and struck a utility pole. No injuries were reported. The vehicle was towed due to disabling damage.

