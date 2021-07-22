Vernon County sheriff’s report

Sheriff John Spears reports the following ongoing activities for the year and narrative excerpts from the week ending July 19.

7/17 Chad Nustad, Hillsboro, was traveling eastbound on County Road P, in the town of Clinton, when he was negotiating a curve in the road, and came upon a group of horses. The horses were running toward Nustad’s vehicle. Nustad tried to avoid the horses, but was unable to, and struck one of the horses. Nustad did not report any injuries. Unfortunately, the horse was beyond saving.

Car/deer crashes: Vernon County Deputy Sheriff Mark Bellacero on State Hwy. 33, town of Hillsboro.

— Join our local communities and support local vendors at surrounding farmers markets! Viroqua Farmers Market (Saturdays 8:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.), La Farge Farmers Market (Saturdays 9 a.m.), and Ontario Farmers Market (Fridays 3 to 7 p.m). The next Norse Market in Westby is Aug. 11 from 5 to 8 p.m.

— Don’t forget to mark your calendar for Vernon County National Night Out 2021 on Aug. 3 starting at 4 p.m.! This eventful evening is free and has a lot to offer to the community. We hope to see you there. For more information, view and like the Vernon County Night Out Facebook page.

*Sheriff Spears is reminding citizens to practice good health practices and follow the guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control. To help protect our community, your family and co-workers, please remember to wash your hands frequently for a minimum of 20 seconds, limit the amount of times you touch your face with your hands, cover your mouth when you have a cough, and if you are sick, stay home, or seek medical attention. Clean and sanitize your home, work areas, and frequently contacted areas. For more information, please contact the Vernon County Health Department or your medical provider, and do your part to keep our community healthy to reduce or limit the impact of COVID-19/coronavirus. Stay safe and healthy!

