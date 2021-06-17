Vernon County sheriff’s report

6/8 Dane A. Olsen, La Farge, was traveling northbound on County Road A, in the town of Union when he left the roadway to the east. Olsen then re-entered the roadway and braked. Olsen then left the roadway again to the east and struck a utility pole. Olsen continued along the road and struck an Amish owned implement. Olsen then came to a stop, and Olsen then fled. When located the next day Olsen stated that he was drinking. Olsen did not receive any injuries and his vehicle was towed due to disabling damage.

