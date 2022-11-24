Vernon County sheriff’s report

Sheriff John Spears reports the following ongoing activities for the year and narrative excerpts from the week ending Nov. 21.

11/16 Madelyn Miller, Viroqua, was traveling eastbound on State Hwy. 56, in the town of Viroqua. Due to the slippery road conditions, Miller lost control of her vehicle, crossed over Lewison Road, and entered the ditch. Miller was not injured during the crash. The vehicle was towed from the scene due to disabling damage.

11/17 Debra Braadland, Viroqua, was traveling northbound on State Hwy. 27, town of Franklin, when she attempted to stop at the stop sign, and due to the snow-covered roads, Braadland slid into the vehicle in front of her, which was operated by Alex Harnish, Viroqua. No injuries were reported. Both vehicles received functional damage.

11/17 Naomi Mason, Viroqua, was traveling eastbound on County Road Y, town of Jefferson. As Mason negotiated a sharp corner in the roadway, she lost control of her vehicle due to the snow-covered roads. The vehicle traveled down an embankment and struck several trees. Mason did not sustain any injuries. The vehicle received functional damage and was towed from the scene.

11/17 While traveling eastbound on State Hwy. 56, town of Genoa, Erica Lakowske, Stoddard, lost control of her vehicle, and hit a culvert and a sign. Lakowske did not report any injuries. The vehicle received functional damage.

11/19 David Geraldson, Genoa, was traveling eastbound on Hickory Ridge Road, town of Genoa, when he lost control of his vehicle, left the roadway, and struck a utility pole and box. Geraldson did not report any injuries. The vehicle was towed from the scene due to disabling damage.

11/19 Denver Hill, Coon Valley, was traveling eastbound on State Hwy. 33, in the town of Forest, when he lost control of his vehicle due to the snow-covered roads. The vehicle ran off the right side of the road and struck a tree. Hill did not sustain any injuries. The vehicle was towed from the scene with severe damage.

11/19 Mario Antonio Tomas, Cashton, was traveling southbound on County Road D, in the town of Clinton, when he failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway. The vehicle began to slide sideways, entered the ditch, and overturned onto its passenger’s side. No injuries were reported. The vehicle was towed from the scene with disabling damage.

Car v. deer: Ryan Johnson, La Farge, on State Hwy. 56, town of Viroqua; Jason Rohowetz, Oconomowoc, on U.S. Hwy. 14, town of Kickapoo; Chasity Sheldon, Soldiers Grove, on State Hwy. 56, town of Liberty; Kenneth Brandt, Burnsville, Minn., on U.S. Hwy. 14, town of Viroqua.