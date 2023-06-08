Vernon County Sheriff's Report

Sheriff Roy Torgerson reports the following ongoing activities for the year and narrative excerpts from the week ending June 3.

5/28 Two goats got loose on North Elk Run Road, town of Webster. A deputy responded and was able to assist with locating one goat.

5/28 The sheriff’s office received a report of ATVs driving on unapproved roads. A deputy located the operators of the ATVs and warned them about following the designated ATV routes.

5/30 Richard Cota, La Crosse, struck a deer while driving westbound on State Highway 56, town of Genoa. Cota did not report any injuries. His vehicle received minor damage.

5/30 Brandon Haynes, Viroqua, was driving westbound on US Highway 14, town of Viroqua, when he struck a deer. Haynes had no apparent injury. The vehicle was towed due to disabling damage.

5/31 Three black cattle were in the roadway on Unseth Road in the town of Christiana. Nearby farms were contacted in an attempt to locate the owner of the cattle. The owners were located, and the cattle were returned to the property.

5/31 Nick Ikert, Onalaska, was driving westbound on US Highway 14, town of Christiana, and struck a deer. Ikert did not report any injuries. The vehicle received minor damage.

5/31 A home alarm company notified the sheriff’s office of an activated burglar alarm at a residence on County Road P, town of Christiana. Two deputies and a Westby police officer responded. Contact was eventually made with the homeowner, and he reported the alarm was tripped accidentally.

5/31 Joseph Bakkestuen, Viroqua, was traveling westbound on County Road K, town of Bergen, when he struck a deer. Bakkestuen had no apparent injury. The vehicle received disabling damage but was not towed.

5/31 The sheriff’s office received a report of littering on Hankins Road, town of Kickapoo. The responding deputy looked through some of the items and was unable to determine who was the owner of the trash.

6/2 A caller reported a vehicle all over the road on US Highway 14, town of Coon. A deputy located the vehicle and made contact with the driver. The driver admitted to being distracted by a puppy in the car. He was warned for inattentive driving.

Over the last week, the sheriff’s office received over 60 accidental calls to 911. Sheriff Torgerson would like to remind everyone to stay on the line if you accidentally dial 911 so you can let the dispatcher know you are okay. If you happen to hang up, call the sheriff’s office back on the non-emergency line.

