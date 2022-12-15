Vernon County sheriff’s report

Sheriff John Spears reports the following ongoing activities for the year and narrative excerpts from the week ending Dec. 12.

12/5 Owen Zahm, Viroqua, was traveling southbound on County Road B, town of Viroqua, when he lost control of his vehicle due to the snow-covered roads. The vehicle came to a rest after hitting a fence. Zahm did not report any injuries. The vehicle was towed from the scene.

12/6 Katherine Skov, Viola, was traveling northbound on Church Road, town of Kickapoo, when she hit an icy spot on the roadway. Skov lost control of the vehicle, slid of the roadway, and traveled through a barbed-wire fence. Skov did not sustain any injuries. The vehicle was towed from the scene.

12/7 Rachel Pedretti, Viroqua, was traveling eastbound on County Road B, town of Jefferson, when the vehicle drifted to the right side of the road. Pedretti overcorrected, returned to the roadway, and overcorrected again, causing the vehicle to travel off the roadway. The vehicle traveled into a yard and hit a house. The vehicle skimmed past the house, struck a hand railing and an embankment. Pedretti did not report any injuries. The vehicle was towed from the scene. The house was unoccupied at the time of the accident.

Car vs. deer: Christina Lander, Viroqua, on State Highway 56, town of Liberty; McKenzie Boeckner, Scotia, NE, on County Road Y, town of Jefferson.

