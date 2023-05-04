Sheriff Roy Torgerson reports the following ongoing activities for the year and narrative excerpts from the week ending April 29.

4/24 The sheriff’s office received a phone call from a driver, who almost hit a horse along Proksch Coulee Road, town of Bergen. A deputy responded, and the horse was returned to the pasture.

4/25 Timothy Berra, La Crosse, was driving southbound on State Highway 35, town of Bergen, when he struck a deer. Berra’s vehicle was towed due to disabling damage. He did not report any injuries.

4/25 Three cattle were in the middle of US Highway 14, town of Christiana. The owner was notified, and the cattle were returned to the pasture.

4/26 Maxine Ronnfeldt, Eastman, struck a deer while she was traveling westbound on State Highway 56, town of Liberty. Ronnfeldt had no apparent injury. Her vehicle received functional damage and was not towed.

4/26 Rhiannon Kunert, De Soto, reported a vehicle on fire on Chase Road, town of Wheatland. The Wheatland Fire Department and First Responders were dispatched to the scene. The fire was extinguished.

4/26 A herd of cattle was out on Miller Road, town of Jefferson. The owner was notified, and all cattle were brought back to the pasture.

4/27 Multiple black cattle were on State Highway 56, town of Viroqua. The owner was notified.

4/27 Two cattle were on the roadway on State Highway 56, town of Jefferson. Dispatch was unable to locate the owner. A local farmer brought the cattle to his pasture to keep them out of the roadway.