 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Vernon County sheriff’s report

Vernon County Sheriff's Report

  • 0

Sheriff John Spears reports the following ongoing activities for the year and narrative excerpts from the week ending Sept. 12.

9/7 David Perez, Milwaukee, was backing up in town of Wheatland parking lot, and ran into a legally parked vehicle. The parked vehicle was unoccupied at the time of the crash, but was witnessed by the owner, Chelsea Ellefson, De Soto. No injuries were reported. Both vehicles received minor damage.

9/9 Brayden Leis, La Crosse, was traveling southbound on State Hwy. 35, town of Genoa, when his vehicle collided with a deer. Leis did not report any injuries. The vehicle was towed due to disabling damage.

9/9 Six to nine draft horses were reported loose on Chicken Hollow Road, in the town of Greenwood.

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News