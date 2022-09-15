Vernon County sheriff’s report

Sheriff John Spears reports the following ongoing activities for the year and narrative excerpts from the week ending Sept. 12.

9/7 David Perez, Milwaukee, was backing up in town of Wheatland parking lot, and ran into a legally parked vehicle. The parked vehicle was unoccupied at the time of the crash, but was witnessed by the owner, Chelsea Ellefson, De Soto. No injuries were reported. Both vehicles received minor damage.

9/9 Brayden Leis, La Crosse, was traveling southbound on State Hwy. 35, town of Genoa, when his vehicle collided with a deer. Leis did not report any injuries. The vehicle was towed due to disabling damage.

9/9 Six to nine draft horses were reported loose on Chicken Hollow Road, in the town of Greenwood.