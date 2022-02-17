Vernon County sheriff’s report

The Publishers Clearing House has been a current and very active scam. If you have any interaction with scammers, you should first verify that the person on the phone, or by any means of communication, is who they claim to be. Never give out identification information like social security numbers, date of birth, or credit card numbers. You are more likely a victim of a scam if: the person says you cannot tell anyone about the interaction, threatens you, or requests payment of any kind. The best defense is not to respond!