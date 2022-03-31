Vernon County sheriff’s report

Sheriff John Spears reports the following ongoing activities for the year and narrative excerpts from the week ending March 28.

3/24 Juliet Pedretti, Viroqua, was traveling northbound on Upper Newton Road, in the town of Harmony. Pedretti was negotiating a corner to the left, and stated the steering locked up. The vehicle traveled off the roadway, and crossed a private driveway. The vehicle stuck a large wooden barn. The vehicle penetrated the barn wall, and stuck two pieces of farm equipment. Pedretti did not report any injuries at the time of the crash. The vehicle sustained disabling damage, and was towed from the scene. The property belongs to Richard DeWilde, Viroqua.

3/24 A rollover accident was located on U.S. Hwy. 14/State Hwy. 162, in the town of Hamburg. It appeared the driver missed the stop sign on State Hwy. 162, crossed U.S. Hwy. 14, and rolled over onto its passenger side. No one was around the vehicle. After further investigation, the vehicle belonged to Logan Buckles, De Soto. Buckles failed to notify law enforcement of the accident and left the scene. The vehicle was towed due to disabling damage.

3/25 Trevor Jansky, Westby, was traveling northbound on County Road D, in the town of Webster. Janksy hit an icy patch, causing the vehicle to slide sideways. The vehicle left the roadway, traveled down an embankment, and rolled, coming to a rest on its roof. Jansky did not report any injuries at the time of the crash. The vehicle was towed due to disabling damage.

