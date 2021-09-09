Vernon County sheriff’s report

9/4 Brian Pongratz, Middleton, was traveling eastbound on State Hwy. 82, town of Webster. Eric Millis, La Farge, was traveling behind the Pongratz vehicle. As they entered a passing zone, Pongratz pulled out to pass a slower vehicle ahead of him, but he did not notice the Millis vehicle already started to pass him. Pongratz struck the side of the Millis vehicle. Millis did not report any injuries. Pongratz and his passenger, Kristine Pongratz, Middleton, also did not receive any injuries. Both vehicles received functional damage.