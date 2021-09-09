Vernon County sheriff’s report

Sheriff John Spears reports the following ongoing activities for the year and narrative excerpts from the week ending Sept. 7.
9/4 Brian Pongratz, Middleton, was traveling eastbound on State Hwy. 82, town of Webster. Eric Millis, La Farge, was traveling behind the Pongratz vehicle. As they entered a passing zone, Pongratz pulled out to pass a slower vehicle ahead of him, but he did not notice the Millis vehicle already started to pass him. Pongratz struck the side of the Millis vehicle. Millis did not report any injuries. Pongratz and his passenger, Kristine Pongratz, Middleton, also did not receive any injuries. Both vehicles received functional damage.
9/5 Heath Gottbeheat, De Soto, was traveling southbound on Fortner Road, in the town of Sterling. Gottbeheat stated while negotiating a curve in the roadway, a vehicle was in his lane of travel. Gottbeheat had to swerve into the opposite lane, which caused him to enter the ditch. No injuries were reported. The vehicle received functional damage.