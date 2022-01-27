Vernon County sheriff’s report

Sheriff John Spears reports the following ongoing activities for the year and narrative excerpts from the week ending Jan. 24.

1/22 Owen Thomas, Westby, was traveling eastbound on State Hwy. 162, town of Bergen. Thomas slid off the road and into the ditch due to the snow-covered road. Kerri Moser, Stoddard, pulled the Thomas vehicle out of the ditch. Once freed, Thomas kept backing up, and hit the side of the Moser vehicle. No injuries were reported. Both vehicles received minor damage.

1/22 Loren Bannister, DeSoto, was traveling eastbound on State Hwy. 82, town of Wheatland. Bannister was negotiating a curve, and began to slide sideways on the snow-covered road. Bannister lost control of the vehicle, slid into the ditch, and struck a tree. Bannister did not report any injuries at the time of the crash. The vehicle received disabling damage.

Car/deer accidents: Dominick Muns, Westby, on U.S. Hwy. 14, town of Hamburg.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0