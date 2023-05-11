Sheriff Roy Torgerson reports the following ongoing activities for the year and narrative excerpts from the week ending May 6.

4/30 Two calves were reported on the roadway on State Highway 162, town of Hamburg. The owner located the cattle and brought them back to the pasture.

5/1 A deputy responded to a truancy call at the Kickapoo Area Schools.

5/1 A deputy responded to a littering complaint on 28th Avenue in the town of Forest. The items included tires.

5/1 Sheryl Sebranek, Hillsboro, struck a deer while traveling southbound on County Road C, town of Greenwood. The vehicle received functional damage and was not towed.

5/2 A brown horse was on the roadway on State Highway 56, town of Jefferson. The owner was located and returned the horse to the pasture.

5/2 Steven Vesbach, Viroqua, was pulling a trailer while traveling westbound on State Highway 82, town of Webster. As Vesbach went over a bridge, the trailer bounced causing it to disconnect and hit the back of his truck before coming to a stop in a ditch. Vesbach had no apparent injury. The truck received minor damage but was not towed.

5/2 The sheriff’s office received a complaint of suspicious activity on Compton Road, town of Stark. A window screen was broken and the window was open on a horse barn.

5/2 Sharlene Templin, Fennimore, struck a deer while traveling eastbound on North Ridge Road, town of Coon. Her vehicle received minor damage and was not towed.

5/2 Edward Martin, Stoddard, struck a deer while driving westbound on State Highway 56, town of Harmony. The vehicle received functional damage and was not towed.

5/2 Suspicious activity was reported at the Readstown Tourist Park, village of Readstown. A male was reportedly acting strange. Deputies made contact with the male, and he was arrested for Bail Jumping.

5/3 A deputy responded to a noise complaint on American Heritage Road, village of De Soto.

5/6 Magdalene Strittmater, Viroqua, struck a deer while traveling eastbound on US Highway 14, town of Viroqua. The vehicle received functional damage. It was towed, but not due to disabling damage.

5/6 Nine head of cattle were out on South Garden Street, Ontario.

5/6 Stephanie Rahr, Viroqua, struck a deer while driving eastbound on US Highway 14, town of Viroqua. The vehicle received minor damage and was not towed.