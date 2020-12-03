Vernon County sheriff’s report

Sheriff John Spears reports the following ongoing activities for the year and narrative excerpts from the week ending Nov. 30.
11/24 Robert Evans, Viroqua, was traveling westbound on Helgeson Road, town of Jefferson. Evans was pulling a trailer and lost control on the snow/slush covered road. The vehicle slid across the intersection of Nedland Lane, and went off the left side of the road. The vehicle traveled down an embankment, and struck several evergreen trees. Evans and his passenger, William Schlabaugh, Chaseburg, did not report any injuries. The vehicle was towed due to disabling damage.
11/24 Rebecca James, Hillsboro, was traveling northbound on Ridge Road, town of Hillsboro, when she lost control on the slippery road, went into the ditch, and struck a fence. James did not report any injuries at the time of the accident. The vehicle was towed, but received minor damage.
11/24 Ivan Arendt, Chaseburg, was traveling eastbound on Dodson Hollow Road, town of Coon. Arendt stated another vehicle came around the corner in his lane of travel. Arendt stated in order to avoid a collision, he had to enter the westbound lane, and continued off of the road, striking a tree. The evidence at the scene supported Arendt’s statement. Arendt did not have any apparent injuries. The vehicle was towed due to disabling damage.
11/24 Eric Thunstedt, Chaseburg, was traveling northbound on Hohlfeld Road, town of Hamburg, when he lost control on the slushy road, went off of the road, and struck a fence and a tree. Thunstedt received no apparent injuries. The vehicle received disabling damage, and was towed from the scene.
Car/deer crashes11/25 Jason Mulholland, Onalaska, on State Highway 35, town of Genoa;
11/28 Deputy Sheriff Isaac Gjefle, Viroqua, on State Highway 82, town of Stark.
***
Until further notice, in compliance with CDC limitations, to reduce the spread of coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19), Sheriff John Spears is limiting nonessential/nonemergent services including all meetings scheduled at the sheriff’s office, license plate registrations, jail visitation, etc. In order to report an incident, or questions/inquiries in general, please call the Vernon County Dispatch Center at 608-637-2123 or email: vcso@vernoncounty.org. Civil Process/Record Request inquiries can be forwarded to 608-638-5710 or email: vcsorecords@vernoncounty.org.
As directed by Sheriff Spears, if you are experiencing symptoms of the coronavirus or flu-like symptoms, please identify this to the dispatcher before a deputy makes contact at your residence.
Precautions are being taken in this facility to maintain the health and wellness of staff, inmates and visitors. Thank you for your understanding.
***
Sheriff Spears is reminding citizens to practice good health practices and follow the guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control. To help protect our community, your family and co-workers, please remember to wash your hands frequently for a minimum of 20 seconds, limit the amount of times you touch your face with your hands, cover your mouth when you have a cough, and if you are sick, stay home, or seek medical attention. Clean and sanitize your home, work areas, and frequently contacted areas.
For more information, please contact the Vernon County Health Department or your medical provider, and do your part to keep our community healthy to reduce or limit the impact of COVID-19/coronavirus. Stay safe and healthy!
*Sheriff Spears is reminding citizens to practice good health practices and follow the guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control. To help protect our community, your family and co-workers, please remember to wash your hands frequently for a minimum of 20 seconds, limit the amount of times you touch your face with your hands, cover your mouth when you have a cough, and if you are sick, stay home, or seek medical attention. Clean and sanitize your home, work areas, and frequently contacted areas. For more information, please contact the Vernon County Health Department or your medical provider, and do your part to keep our community healthy to reduce or limit the impact of COVID-19/coronavirus. Stay safe and healthy!
*Sheriff Spears is reminding citizens to practice good health practices and follow the guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control. To help protect our community, your family and co-workers, please remember to wash your hands frequently for a minimum of 20 seconds, limit the amount of times you touch your face with your hands, cover your mouth when you have a cough, and if you are sick, stay home, or seek medical attention. Clean and sanitize your home, work areas, and frequently contacted areas. For more information, please contact the Vernon County Health Department or your medical provider, and do your part to keep our community healthy to reduce or limit the impact of COVID-19/coronavirus. Stay safe and healthy!
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.