Vernon County sheriff’s report

5/4 David Oldenburg, Viroqua, was traveling eastbound on State Hwy. 56, in the town of Liberty. Oldenburg attempted to make a U-turn, and turned in front of an oncoming vehicle, operated by Matthew Connor, Viola. The Oldenburg vehicle was disabled in the middle of the highway, which was towed from the scene. No injuries were reported. The Connor vehicle received functional damage.

With warmer weather finally here, our roadways will become busier with motorcycles, bicyclists, and pedestrians. Sheriff Spears urges everyone to be aware and alert for motorcycles as they can sometimes be less visible than other motor vehicles. Please try and keep the roadways clear of fresh cut grass and debris. If operating a motorcycle, please be vigilant of loose gravel and debris, and be especially cautious around corners. Stay safe!