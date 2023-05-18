Sheriff Roy Torgerson reports the following ongoing activities for the year and narrative excerpts from the week ending May 13.

5/7 A citizen located marijuana in a container in a dugout at the ball field on Park Street, village of Coon Valley. A deputy responded and took possession of the suspected marijuana.

5/8 There was a gas drive off at the Zzip Stop in the village of Genoa. The registered owner of the vehicle was located in La Crosse by the La Crosse Police Department. The owner agreed to return to pay for the gas.

5/9 A dark brown horse was running loose in the village of Coon Valley. The owner was notified, and the horse was wrangled.

5/9 A young black Angus cow was out on County Road B, town of Coon. A deputy assisted the owner with trying to catch the cow.

5/11 Biancca Hauge, Sparta, struck a deer while driving eastbound on State Highway 82, town of Wheatland. Hauge did not report any injuries. Her vehicle received functional damage and was not towed.

5/11 A semi-tractor trailer was trying to pull out of Sheldon’s Auto Wrecking Company on State Highway 56, town of Viroqua, and got stuck, blocking traffic in both directions. A deputy responded to the scene for traffic control until the semi was removed.

5/11 Two horses were out in and near the city of Westby. They were initially on County Road P, town of Christiana. Reports continued to come in as the horses were seen on State Highway 27, Black River Avenue, Park Street, and US Highway 14. Two deputies responded and were able to keep the horses off the road until the owners arrived and contained them.

5/11 A female was trespassing on a property on State Highway 82, town of Union. The female entered a fenced area and was talking to, blowing kisses, and waving to the cows. The female left, and a deputy located her. She stated she was from a big city and had never seen cows before. She was warned not to trespass on private property.

5/13 A deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle. It was determined an occupant of the vehicle had a valid warrant for their arrest. The deputy arrested the individual and transported them to the Vernon County Detention Center.

