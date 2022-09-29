Vernon County sheriff’s report

Sheriff John Spears reports the following ongoing activities for the year and narrative excerpts from the week ending Sept. 26.

9/19 Kenneth Copsey, Prairie du Chien, was traveling westbound on State Hwy. 82, town of Union, when an eastbound vehicle, believed to be a dump truck, lost a large object, possibly a rock. The object struck the hood, windshield, and roof of Copsey’s vehicle causing significant damage. The other vehicle did not stop. Copsey did not report any injuries. The vehicle was towed due to disabling damage.

9/20 Karter Ries, Readstown, was driving westbound on County Road SS, town of Viroqua, when his vehicle left the roadway while he was negotiating a curve. Ries overcorrected, re-entered the roadway, and spun around to the right. The vehicle left the roadway, striking a ditch and rolling approximately three times before coming to rest on its wheels in a nearby field. Ries received minor injury and was transported by private vehicle to the hospital. Ries’ vehicle was towed due to the disabling damage.

9/25 David Waddell, La Farge, struck a deer while traveling on Plum Run Road, town of Stark. The vehicle received functional damage. Waddell did not report any injuries.