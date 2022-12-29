Vernon County sheriff’s report

Sheriff John Spears reports the following ongoing activities for the year and narrative excerpts from the week ending Dec. 27.

12/19 David Riemer, Soldiers Grove, was traveling eastbound on US Highway 14, town of Coon, when he began to pass a semi-truck and trailer. Once Riemer passed the semi, he lost control of the vehicle, and hit the guardrail. Riemer continued driving and was later located by law enforcement. This incident remains under investigation.