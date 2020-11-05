Vernon County sheriff’s report

Sheriff John Spears reports the following ongoing activities for the year and narrative excerpts from the week ending Nov. 2.
10/26 Kristine Kohlmeier, West Salem, was operating a cargo van for WJD Delivery, Inc., and was traveling east on County Road X, town of Christiana. Kohlmeier crested the hilltop with limited sight. Kohlmeier encounter some snow along the right side of the roadway, and lost control while attempting to turn right. The vehicle slid across a driveway, struck a tree, and some antique farm machinery. Kohlmeier did not report any injuries. The vehicle was towed due to disabling damage.
10/27 Jessica Wick, De Soto, was traveling eastbound on State Hwy. 82, town of Franklin, and struck a deer with her vehicle. Wick did not sustain any injuries. The vehicle was towed due to disabling damage.
10/29 Frederick Zitzner, Viroqua, was traveling westbound on US Hwy. 14, town of Viroqua, and continued through the construction zone. Zitzner reported he stopped behind a semi, and he tried pulling out behind the semi to pull into a driveway. Zitzner did not notice a dump truck in the oncoming lane, and the vehicles hit head-on. The dump truck operator, Dale Schroeder, Warrens, was not able to brake in time to avoid the collision. Neither party reported any injuries. Zitzner’s vehicle was towed due to disabling damage. The dump truck received minor damage.
10/29 Jerry Burke, Viroqua, was backing up in a private driveway near Tri-State Road, town of Viroqua. Burke reported he could not see out of his topper on his truck. Burke backed into an unoccupied, legally parked vehicle, owned by Loren Oldenburg, which was parked alongside the driveway. Burke did not report any injuries. The Burke vehicle received minor damage, and the Oldenburg vehicle received functional damage.
10/29 Timothy Pao Xiong, Hugo, MN, was traveling westbound on US Hwy. 14, town of Kickapoo, and struck a deer with his vehicle. No injuries were received. The vehicle was towed due to disabling damage.
10/30 Andrea Gadicke, Richland Center, was traveling westbound on US Hwy. 14, town of Kickapoo, and struck a deer with her vehicle. No injuries were reported. The vehicle had functional damage.
10/30 Diane Brinkley, Richland Center, was traveling westbound on US Hwy. 14, town of Franklin, and was stopped in the construction zone. Ashley Smith, Madison, was stopped behind the Brinkley vehicle. Smith stated her foot slipped off of the brake, which led to her rear-ending the Brinkley vehicle. No injuries occurred. Both vehicles received minor to no damage.
10/30 Morgan Scheider, La Crosse, was traveling eastbound on US Hwy. 14, town of Franklin, and struck a deer with her vehicle. No injuries were received, but the vehicle was towed due to disabling damage.
Message from Sheriff John Spears: There have been questions in regards to the new Executive Order #82 issued by Gov. Evers. I hope this clarifies our response here at the Sheriff’s Office.
The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office supports individual actions that can be taken to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Those actions include, but are not limited to: social distancing, proper washing of hands, use of hand sanitizers, and the use of proper protective personal equipment (PPE), including masks. Additionally, we appreciate the efforts of business owners who have taken numerous steps to keep people healthy including, but not limited to: the use of safety barriers, social distance arrangements, as well as disinfecting procedures. We understand that some individuals may have medical conditions or disabilities that prevent them from utilizing masks.
In order to provide some clarification, please be advised that the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office will not be responding to complaints of individuals violating the Governor’s face covering mandate. Consistent with our understanding of the Executive Order #82, the goal is compliance and education, and is not meant to be punitive. However, the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office will continue to respond to reports or complaints from a business owner, manager or other premise owner who has already requested that an individual leave a premise for failing to comply with the face covering mandate as it relates to that specific premise. We anticipate that these circumstances will be rare, but enforcement is necessary under these circumstances because they are situations where a disturbance may be likely. In those situations, our focus is not on the face covering order itself, but rather the fact that the individual is not wanted in a particular place, that the individual has been asked to leave, and has not complied with the request of the person in control of that premise. This enforcement response is consistent with most, if not all of the other Sheriff’s Offices throughout Western Wisconsin and the state.
Until further notice, in compliance with CDC limitations, to reduce the spread of coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19), Sheriff Spears is limiting nonessential/nonemergent services including all meetings scheduled at the sheriff’s office, license plate registrations, jail visitation, etc. In order to report an incident, or questions/inquiries in general, please call the Vernon County Dispatch Center at 608-637-2123 or email: vcso@vernoncounty.org. Civil Process/Record Request inquiries can be forwarded to 608-638-5710 or email: vcsorecords@vernoncounty.org.
As directed by Sheriff Spears, if you are experiencing symptoms of the coronavirus or flu-like symptoms, please identify this to the dispatcher before a deputy makes contact at your residence.
Precautions are being taken in this facility to maintain the health and wellness of staff, inmates and visitors. Thank you for your understanding.
*Sheriff Spears is reminding citizens to practice good health practices and follow the guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control.
To help protect our community, your family and co-workers, please remember to wash your hands frequently for a minimum of 20 seconds, limit the amount of times you touch your face with your hands, cover your mouth when you have a cough, and if you are sick, stay home, or seek medical attention. Clean and sanitize your home, work areas, and frequently contacted areas.
For more information, please contact the Vernon County Health Department or your medical provider, and do your part to keep our community healthy to reduce or limit the impact of COVID-19/coronavirus. Stay safe and healthy!
