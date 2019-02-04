All Vernon County snowmobile trails had opened as of Jan. 31, but are now closed due to a lack of snowfall.
“Most trails closed on Sunday at 7 a.m., some closed on Saturday evening,” Marty Kennedy, Vernon County’s park administrator, said. “The decision to open the trails comes from the seven different clubs.”
The snowmobile clubs in Vernon County are the Chaseburg Snowtrailers, Coulee Track and Trail, Hillsboro Trailblazers, Mt. Tabor Moonlight Riders, Ocooch Trail Riders, Kickapoo Valley Riders and Viroqua Ridgerunners.
There are 220 miles of snowmobile trails in Vernon County. The clubs play a central role in the opening of those trails by making sure they are safe to travel.
“The trails open and close depending on snowfall and trail conditions; we collaborate together as clubs,” Zack Biermann, president of the Kickapoo Valley Riders, said. “Volunteers clear brush, install the signs, pack and smooth out the trail, there is a lot of manpower that goes into it.”
Biermann isn’t ready to write off the snowmobile season just yet.
“Weather can come and go,” Biermann said. “There is still a lot of winter left.”
For trail information, visit vernonsnowmobiletrails.com or call the hotline at 608-637-5481.
