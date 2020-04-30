Vernon County Solid Waste and Recycling Department to hold Spring Clean Sweep

The Vernon County Solid Waste and Recycling Department is holding its Spring Clean Sweep Program 2020 at the Vernon County Solid Waste Recycling Facility, S3705 County Road LF, Viroqua, May 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Only household hazardous materials will be accepted; no garbage or recycling drop-off is allowed at this time.
Residents are required to stay in their vehicles.
The department is accepting the following (with a 200-pound limit):
- Paints and stains, 25 center per pound for latex paints only;
- Other non-hazardous materials, 25 center per pound;
- Agriculture chemicals, free;
- Automotive products, free;
- Poisonous/toxic chemicals, free;
- Flammable liquids and solvents, free;
- Other unlisted chemicals, free.
The department does not not accept prescription drugs, ammunition, explosives or radioactive materials at any time.
People are asked to keep in mind that some chemicals are incompatible with other chemicals and need to be kept separated. All materials should be delivered in their original containers if possible.
