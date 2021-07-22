Vernon County Solid Waste and Recycling holds free e-waste drop-off event

Sandborn said the decision was made to offer free e-waste and appliance drop-off because the department thought there was a need for such an event. “We wanted to try to give an extra service. You don’t know about the participation until you try.”

A free e-waste drop-off day may be offered again, Sandborn said, if it’s affordable to do so, or if it isn’t, there may be a half-price day. “We had a line to our neighbor’s driveway, so there was interest.”

She said some people had to wait an hour, but everybody appreciated the department offering the free drop-off day. Sandborn added she had numerous conversations with people who said they didn’t know what to do with their e-waste until they learned about the drop-off event.

“I’ve never seen so much stuff; there was a huge mound…,” Sandborn said. She said three of her crew members focused on unloading items from people’s cars.

E-waste and appliances are accepted year-round for a fee of $15 for each item. Sandborn said the department works with the majority of Vernon County townships in the spring and fall by providing dumpsters for their clean-ups.

