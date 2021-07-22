Vernon County Solid Waste and Recycling holds free e-waste drop-off event

Vernon County Solid Waste and Recycling held its first-ever free e-waste drop-off day for residents and collected a grand total of 23,732 pounds.
Stacie Sandborn, waste management administrator, said the drop-off day held at the SW/R facility June 12 drew 413 Vernon County residents. Residents could bring one television and three e-waste or three appliance items for free disposal per household. Those who dropped off waste were asked to provide proof of residency, such as a driver’s license or utility bill.
E-waste includes computers, printers, monitors, keyboards, fax machines, scanners, DVD players, VCRs, cable boxes, etc.
Appliances include dehumidifiers, stoves, washers, dryers, microwaves, refrigerators, freezers, air conditioners, water softeners, etc.
In addition, there was free drop-off of light bulbs, batteries and ballasts.
Participants could bring additional e-waste and appliances, but they were charged the standard rate of $15 per unit.
Sandborn said the following poundage was collected: televisions 14,848 pounds, computers and monitors 4,726 pounds, and miscellaneous e-wastes (radios, DVDs, VCRs, cable boxes, printers, etc.) 4,158 pounds. All of the items were shipped out for recycling.
She said the first-time event went very well and five people from the department worked during the four-hour drop-off.
Sandborn said the decision was made to offer free e-waste and appliance drop-off because the department thought there was a need for such an event. “We wanted to try to give an extra service. You don’t know about the participation until you try.”
A free e-waste drop-off day may be offered again, Sandborn said, if it’s affordable to do so, or if it isn’t, there may be a half-price day. “We had a line to our neighbor’s driveway, so there was interest.”
She said some people had to wait an hour, but everybody appreciated the department offering the free drop-off day. Sandborn added she had numerous conversations with people who said they didn’t know what to do with their e-waste until they learned about the drop-off event.
“I’ve never seen so much stuff; there was a huge mound…,” Sandborn said. She said three of her crew members focused on unloading items from people’s cars.
E-waste and appliances are accepted year-round for a fee of $15 for each item. Sandborn said the department works with the majority of Vernon County townships in the spring and fall by providing dumpsters for their clean-ups.
