Vernon County Solid Waste and Recycling receives WisDNR recycling award

Vernon County Solid Waste and Recycling received a Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Recycling Excellence Award for Overall Program.
According to a press release from the DNR, “The Overall Program Award recognizes robust and constantly improving efforts while demonstrating a commitment to improving the overall recycling or diversion program.”
Vernon County Solid Waste and Recycling was among 15 recycling programs that won a 2020 Wisconsin Recycling Excellence Award. According to the DNR, this year marks the 30th anniversary of Wisconsin’s recycling law.
Stacie Sandborn, who is administrator of Vernon County Solid Waste and Recycling, said the department was nominated for the award by three people. She said the Vernon County Recycling Program is not typical, and that’s what was emphasized in the nomination forms.
“A lot of recycling programs are comingled,” she said. “Our recycling is unique because we have residents sort the recycling; that’s not the national trend. It works great in a turbulent recycling atmosphere.”
The recycling program services 19 of 22 towns, one village, and one city in Vernon County, covering two-thirds of the county’s population. Sandborn said Vernon County provides recycling dumpsters to the municipalities free of charge to collect mixed paper, No. 1-No. 7 plastics, cardboard, tin cans and glass in segregated bins within the county-provided dumpsters. Most sites also sort and tie up milk jugs separate from the No. 1-No. 7 plastics bin, providing additional material to market.
Along with the typical recycling program, the Vernon County Recycling Program also provides additional recycling services to residents. Vernon County recycles scrap metals, appliances, e-wastes, mattresses oil, oil filters, antifreeze and batteries. There are fees for appliances, e-wastes, light bulbs and ballasts, mattresses and tires.
The county also provides free dumpsters for spring and fall municipal clean-up events. The municipalities receive dumpsters for tires, appliances, e-wastes, and mattress recycling at no cost for the dumpster or transportation.
Vernon County’s recycling system, where residents sort recyclable materials at the sites, is also known as a source-separated system. Comingled recycling is also know as a single-stream or single-source collection system.
Sandborn said comingled recycling is popular because there’s the argument it increases participation; it’s perceived as an easier process since people put all of their recyclables into one bin and it’s more efficient for pick up.
“With comingled recycling they pay a lot of money for a material recycling facility (MRF),” she said. “It’s very expensive to have the recycling separated; there’s a lot of manual labor and machines to separate the recyclables. At the end, there’s a lot of waste. It reduces the value of the material.”
“We don’t have the middle cost,” Sandborn added. “When you sort at the user level, it prevents contamination.”
Sandborn said the county’s recycling program is still generating revenue from the mixed paper, tin, glass, cardboard and plastics is recycles. “That helps make the program free (for the participating municipalities). Providing a service at no charge is a benefit for the towns.” She said many single-source programs are now paying to recycle this material.
The Vernon County Recycling Program has been accepting mattresses for recycling since January of 2019 for a fee of $20 or $30 for a mattress and box spring combination. Sandborn said 7 Rivers Recycling in Onalaska disassembles the mattresses and recycles the different materials.
Battery recycling has been part of the Vernon County Recycling Program since about 2017. The program accepts all types of batteries, including AA alkaline batteries and car batteries. Sandborn said batteries are toxic and have the potential to ignite in the landfill. She added the battery recycling program comes with a small cost to the department.
In 2019, more than 500 mattresses and more than 7,000 pounds of batteries were kept out of the county landfill because of the recycling program.
Sandborn said she is proud of her crew, which includes four full-time employees and one part-time employee. “It’s a good group. They’ve been here a long time.”
The Vernon County Recycling Program has been in operation longer than the current landfill. “We had to have a recycling program first to get the landfill sited,” Sandborn said. “Recycling was the main focus.” She added the recycling program began around 1990-1991, and the landfill was sited around 1992.
Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.