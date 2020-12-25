Vernon County Solid Waste and Recycling receives WisDNR recycling award

“We don’t have the middle cost,” Sandborn added. “When you sort at the user level, it prevents contamination.”

Sandborn said the county’s recycling program is still generating revenue from the mixed paper, tin, glass, cardboard and plastics is recycles. “That helps make the program free (for the participating municipalities). Providing a service at no charge is a benefit for the towns.” She said many single-source programs are now paying to recycle this material.

The Vernon County Recycling Program has been accepting mattresses for recycling since January of 2019 for a fee of $20 or $30 for a mattress and box spring combination. Sandborn said 7 Rivers Recycling in Onalaska disassembles the mattresses and recycles the different materials.

Battery recycling has been part of the Vernon County Recycling Program since about 2017. The program accepts all types of batteries, including AA alkaline batteries and car batteries. Sandborn said batteries are toxic and have the potential to ignite in the landfill. She added the battery recycling program comes with a small cost to the department.

In 2019, more than 500 mattresses and more than 7,000 pounds of batteries were kept out of the county landfill because of the recycling program.