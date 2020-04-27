Vernon County still reports just one confirmed COVID-19 case as of Monday
0 comments

Vernon County still reports just one confirmed COVID-19 case as of Monday

  • 0

As of April 27, at 3 p.m. there have been 395 reported total tests, with 389 negative results, five pending results and one positive result in the county, according to the Vernon County Office of Emergency Management.

The Vernon County Health Department has been receiving many questions and concerns about community spread of COVID-19. Community spread means people have been infected with the virus in an area, including some who are not sure how or where they became infected.

Emergency Order #34 Interim Order to Turn the Dial will go into effect on April 29. This order includes curbside drop-off of goods or animals for services, i.e. dog groomers and outdoor recreation rentals with restrictions to ensure social distancing is maintained. The order also allows entirely automatic car washes and self-service car washes to be open for service. Please see the full order for more details and restrictions.

The best way to protect yourself and others is to stay at home as much as possible especially if you are experiencing signs of illness, wear a fabric mask when in public, practice social distancing by staying at least 6 feet away from other people, wash your hands regularly with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, and to clean frequently touched surfaces and objects daily.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, Safer at Home is working. Please continue to follow Safer-at-Home guidance.

Continue to refer to the county website at www.vernoncounty.org, the Centers for Disease Control, and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services web pages for additional information.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News