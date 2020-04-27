Vernon County still reports just one confirmed COVID-19 case

As of April 24, at 3 p.m. there have been 355 reported total tests, with 351 negative results, three pending results and one positive result in the county, according to Vernon County Office of Emergency Management. The first confirmed case in the county was announced April 23.
The Vernon County Health Department has been receiving many questions and concerns about community spread of COVID-l9. Community spread means people have been infected with the virus in an area, including some who are not sure how or where they became infected.
The best way to protect yourself and others is to stay at home as much as possible especially if you are experiencing signs of illness, practice social distancing by staying at least 6 feet away from other people, wash your hands regularly with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, and to clean frequently touched surfaces and objects daily.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, Safer at Home is working. Please continue to follow Safer-at-Home guidance.
Continue to refer to the county website at www.vernoncounty.org, the Centers for Disease Control, and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services web pages for additional information.
Concerned about COVID-19?
